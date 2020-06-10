Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This company that provides investment research services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): This company operates colleges, institutions, and universities carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 3.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Acacia Communications has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Celestica Inc. (CLS): This company provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.