Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 9th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9th:

The Kroger Co. (KR): This operator of supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Kroger has a PEG ratio 2.08, compared with 2.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

DaVita Inc. (DVA): This kidney dialysis services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a PEG ratio 1.47, compared with 1.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO): This distributor and seller of dental and animal health products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Patterson Companies has a PEG ratio 2.47, compared with 6.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG ratio 1.59, compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

