Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC): Thisproducer and distributor of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.9% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrims Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrims Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrims Pride Corporation Quote

Pilgrim's Pride has a PEG ratio 1.37, compared with 22.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pilgrims Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pilgrims Pride Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Pilgrims Pride Corporation Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

AllianceBernstein has a PEG ratio 0.74, compared with 1.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. peg-ratio-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO): This distributor and seller of dental and animal health products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Patterson Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Patterson Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patterson Companies, Inc. Quote

Patterson Companies has a PEG ratio 2.49, compared with 7.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Patterson Companies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Patterson Companies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Patterson Companies, Inc. Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG ratio 1.66, compared with 1.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.