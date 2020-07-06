Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 6th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retail chain operator carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment research services provider carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 4.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cigna Corporation (CI): This information insurance and related products and services provider carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Cigna has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B

