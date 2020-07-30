Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:

America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT): This automotive retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

America's Car-Mart has a 1.59, compared with 5.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT): This designer and builder of robots for the consumer market, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

iRobot has a PEG ratio 2.54, compared with 2.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM): This health benefits company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Anthem has a PEG ratio 0.86, compared with 2.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.