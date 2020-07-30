Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 30th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:
America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT): This automotive retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Americas CarMart, Inc. Price and Consensus
Americas CarMart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Americas CarMart, Inc. Quote
America's Car-Mart has a 1.59, compared with 5.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Americas CarMart, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Americas CarMart, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Americas CarMart, Inc. Quote
iRobot Corporation (IRBT): This designer and builder of robots for the consumer market, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
iRobot Corporation Price and Consensus
iRobot Corporation price-consensus-chart | iRobot Corporation Quote
iRobot has a PEG ratio 2.54, compared with 2.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
iRobot Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
iRobot Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | iRobot Corporation Quote
Anthem, Inc. (ANTM): This health benefits company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Anthem, Inc. Price and Consensus
Anthem, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Anthem, Inc. Quote
Anthem has a PEG ratio 0.86, compared with 2.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Anthem, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Anthem, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Anthem, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
iRobot Corporation (IRBT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Americas CarMart, Inc. (CRMT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Anthem, Inc. (ANTM): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.