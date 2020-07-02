Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This operator of warehouse clubs, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.5% over the last 60 days.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

BJ's Wholesale Club has a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 1.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): This operator of colleges, institutions and universities, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus

Career Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Career Education Corporation Quote

Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.71, compared with 3.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Career Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Career Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Career Education Corporation Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This operator of grocery stores, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG ratio of 1.60, compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.