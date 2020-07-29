Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): This company that provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.4% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): This company that manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.

Daqo New Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 2.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM): This health benefits company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Anthem has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 2.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.