Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI): This retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.7% over the last 60 days.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Quote

Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a PEG ratio of 1.83 compared with 2.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.9% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 1.11, compared with 1.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO): This distributor ofdental and animal health products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Patterson Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Patterson Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patterson Companies, Inc. Quote

Patterson Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.96, compared with 7.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Patterson Companies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Patterson Companies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Patterson Companies, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.