Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 3.44 compared with 5.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): This provider of paper-based packaging solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 2.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Teradyne, Inc. (TER): This developer and manufacturer of automatic test equipment, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.

Teradyne has a PEG ratio of 2.26, compared with 2.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

