Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 24th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:
Anthem, Inc. (ANTM): This health benefits company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Anthem has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 2.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Cigna Corporation (CI): This information insurance and related products and services provider carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Cigna has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 2.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B
Mallinckrodt plc (MNK): This specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies provider carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Mallinckrodt has a PEG ratio of 0.03 compared with 0.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
