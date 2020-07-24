Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM): This health benefits company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Anthem, Inc. Price and Consensus

Anthem, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Anthem, Inc. Quote

Anthem has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 2.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Anthem, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Anthem, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Anthem, Inc. Quote

Cigna Corporation (CI): This information insurance and related products and services provider carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Cigna Corporation Price and Consensus

Cigna Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cigna Corporation Quote

Cigna has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 2.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B

Cigna Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cigna Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Cigna Corporation Quote

Mallinckrodt plc (MNK): This specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies provider carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Mallinckrodt plc Price and Consensus

Mallinckrodt public limited company price-consensus-chart | Mallinckrodt public limited company Quote

Mallinckrodt has a PEG ratio of 0.03 compared with 0.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mallinckrodt plc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Mallinckrodt public limited company peg-ratio-ttm | Mallinckrodt public limited company Quote

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.

Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Owens Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.

The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.