Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This grocery stores operator, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG ratio of 1.75 compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This asset management holding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 1.49, compared with 3.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

