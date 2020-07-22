Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:
America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT): This automotive retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.
Americas CarMart, Inc. Price and Consensus
Americas CarMart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Americas CarMart, Inc. Quote
America's Car-Mart has a 0.62, compared with 2.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Americas CarMart, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Americas CarMart, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Americas CarMart, Inc. Quote
iRobot Corporation (IRBT): This designer and builder of robots for the consumer market, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
iRobot Corporation Price and Consensus
iRobot Corporation price-consensus-chart | iRobot Corporation Quote
iRobot has a PEG ratio 3.63, compared with 4.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
iRobot Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
iRobot Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | iRobot Corporation Quote
Cigna Corporation (CI): This provider of insurance and related products and services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Cigna Corporation Price and Consensus
Cigna Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cigna Corporation Quote
Cigna has a PEG ratio 0.87, compared with 2.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Cigna Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Cigna Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Cigna Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
iRobot Corporation (IRBT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Americas CarMart, Inc. (CRMT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cigna Corporation (CI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.