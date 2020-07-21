Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): This manufacturer and seller of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Daqo has a 0.62, compared with 2.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This publicly owned investment manager, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset has a PEG ratio 2.14, compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This asset management holding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason has a PEG ratio 1.49, compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cigna Corporation (CI): This provider of insurance and related products and services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Cigna has a PEG ratio 0.86, compared with 2.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.