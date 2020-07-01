Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI): This provider of postsecondary education, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Universal Technical Institute Inc Price and Consensus

Universal Technical Institute Inc price-consensus-chart | Universal Technical Institute Inc Quote

Universal Technical Institute has a PEG ratio of 1.32 compared with 3.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Universal Technical Institute Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Universal Technical Institute Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Universal Technical Institute Inc Quote

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): This manufacturer of optoelectronic products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

NeoPhotonics Corporation Price and Consensus

NeoPhotonics Corporation price-consensus-chart | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote

NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio of 1.07, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

NeoPhotonics Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

NeoPhotonics Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD): This manufacturer of household, personal care and specialty products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Church Dwight Co., Inc. Price and Consensus

Church Dwight Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Church Dwight Co., Inc. Quote

Church & Dwight has a PEG ratio of 3.45, compared with 3.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Church Dwight Co., Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Church Dwight Co., Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Church Dwight Co., Inc. Quote

