Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer in the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots has a 0.86, compared with 1.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This publicly owned investment manager, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset has a PEG ratio 2.29, compared with 2.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This asset management holding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason has a PEG ratio 1.49, compared with 2.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

