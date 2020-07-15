Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): Thispublicly owned investment manager, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein has a PEG ratio 1.64, compared with 2.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS): This developer and distributer of personal care and wellness products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Nu Skin has a PEG ratio 11.15, compared with 21.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO): This distributor and seller of dental and animal health products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Patterson Companies has a PEG ratio 2.56, compared with 7.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This asset management holding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason has a PEG ratio 1.49, compared with 2.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.