Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): Thispublicly owned investment manager, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners has a PEG ratio 2.17, compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM): This health benefits company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Anthem has a PEG ratio 0.79, compared with 2.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO): This distributor and seller of dental and animal health products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Patterson Companies has a PEG ratio 2.49, compared with 6.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG ratio 1.56, compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

