Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:

The Kroger Co. (KR): This retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

The Kroger Co. Price and Consensus

The Kroger Co. price-consensus-chart | The Kroger Co. Quote

Kroger has a PEG ratio of 2.10 compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Kroger Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Kroger Co. peg-ratio-ttm | The Kroger Co. Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This grocery stores operator, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG ratio of 1.57, compared with 1.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Asbury Automotive Group has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 5.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.