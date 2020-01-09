Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9th:

Office Depot, Inc. (ODP): This provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Office Depot has a PEG ratio of 0.49, compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This provider of wealth management services to high net worth individuals and families, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 1.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This company that engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): This developer of networking technology carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Ubiquiti has a PEG ratio of 3.41, compared with 6.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

