Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:

CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX): This provider of property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

CoreLogic has a PEG ratio of 1.48, compared with 5.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF): This designer and manufacturer of ride dynamics products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Fox Factory Holding has a PEG ratio of 2.59, compared with 3.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

General Motors Company (GM): This designer and builder of trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

General Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 3.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

