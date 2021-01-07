Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 7th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7th:

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This company that offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, and gasoline and other ancillary services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

BJ's has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 1.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company that carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

D.R. Horton, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

Norbord Inc. (OSB): This manufacturer and seller of wood-based panels that carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Norbord Inc. Price and Consensus

Norbord Inc. price-consensus-chart | Norbord Inc. Quote

Norbord has a PEG ratio of 0.34, compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Norbord Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Norbord Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Norbord Inc. Quote

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB): This branded consumer products company that carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Quote

Spectrum Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 2.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Norbord Inc. (OSB): Free Stock Analysis Report



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.