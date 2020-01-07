Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 7th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7th:
TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This company that engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 1.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This company that provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Oasis Midstream Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.41, compared with 2.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
