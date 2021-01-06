Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.49, compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB): This branded consumer products company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Quote

Spectrum Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Quote

General Motors Company (GM): This designer and builder of trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

General Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 3.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

General Motors Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

General Motors Company peg-ratio-ttm | General Motors Company Quote

