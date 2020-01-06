Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 6th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): This manufacturer of non-woven, flexible and rigid products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Berry Global has a PEG ratio of 1.07, compared with 2.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This manufacturer of recreational powerboats, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Malibu Boats has a PEG ratio of 1.03, compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
