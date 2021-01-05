Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 5th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company that carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 3.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF): This workforce solutions and placement services provider that carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
BG Staffing has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 2.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 1.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
