Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 4th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX): This provider of truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. Quote

Knight-Swift Transportation has a PEG ratio of 1.03, compared with 1.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. Quote

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

The ODP Corporation (ODP): This provider of business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote

ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The ODP Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): This independent clinical laboratory company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Price and Consensus

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings price-consensus-chart | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote

Laboratory Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 4.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings PEG Ratio (TTM)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings peg-ratio-ttm | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The ODP Corporation (ODP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): Free Stock Analysis Report



KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.