Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:

DaVita Inc. (DVA): This provider of kidney dialysis services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 3.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This technology and service company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Itron has a PEG ratio of 1.07, compared with 2.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This manufacturer of recreational powerboats, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats has a PEG ratio of 1.04, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

