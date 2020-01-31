Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS): This company which provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.46, compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): This company that develops and commercializes various therapeutic products, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Alexion has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 2.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This provider of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.56, compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.