Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 30th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30th:

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This is a technology company, which provides business process services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 4.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS): This company which provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.45, compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This company that engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): This company that manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

