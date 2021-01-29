Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29th:

Ford Motor Company (F): This designer, manufacturer and marketer of range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Ford has a PEG ratio of 1.46, compared with 8.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ford Motor Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ford Motor Company peg-ratio-ttm | Ford Motor Company Quote

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This designer and developer of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 1.19, compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Crocs, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Crocs, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Crocs, Inc. Quote

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): This provider of telecommunications services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

América Móvil’s has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. PEG Ratio (TTM)

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. peg-ratio-ttm | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

