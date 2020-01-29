Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29th:

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This asset management holding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): This company that develops and commercializes various therapeutic products, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Alexion has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This provider of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.56, compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

