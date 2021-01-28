Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:

Intel Corporation (INTC): This designer, manufacturer and seller of essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Intel has a PEG ratio of 1.49, compared with 13.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 0.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): This provider of telecommunications services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

América Móvil’s has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 3.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

