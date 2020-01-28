Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 28th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:
Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This is a technology and service company, which provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus
Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote
Itron has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 2.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Itron, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Itron, Inc. Quote
TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This company that engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
TopBuild Corp. Price and Consensus
TopBuild Corp. price-consensus-chart | TopBuild Corp. Quote
TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
TopBuild Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)
TopBuild Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | TopBuild Corp. Quote
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): This company that manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote
Berry Global has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Berry Global Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Berry Global Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This is an asset management holding company which provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus
Legg Mason, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote
Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Legg Mason, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Legg Mason, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote
