Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): This diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products developer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Hologic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hologic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hologic, Inc. Quote

Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 2.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hologic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hologic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hologic, Inc. Quote

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI): This provider of products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

PerkinElmer, Inc. Price and Consensus

PerkinElmer, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PerkinElmer, Inc. Quote

PerkinElmer has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 3.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PerkinElmer, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PerkinElmer, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PerkinElmer, Inc. Quote

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): This telecommunications services provider carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

América Móvil has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. PEG Ratio (TTM)

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. peg-ratio-ttm | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): Free Stock Analysis Report



America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.