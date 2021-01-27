Investing

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): This diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products developer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

 

Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 2.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI): This provider of products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

 

PerkinElmer has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 3.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): This telecommunications services provider carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

 

América Móvil has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

