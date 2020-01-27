Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This provider of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA):This provider of infrastructure-related products and services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Arcosa has a PEG ratio of 1.36, compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM): This manufacturer of semiconductor products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

STMicroelectronics has a PEG ratio of 4.07, compared with 14.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC): This producer and marketer of value-added chicken products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

