Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.58, compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This designer, developer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Crocs’ has a PEG ratio of 1.32, compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Zacks Investment Research

