Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 25th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This publicly owned investment manager carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 1.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL): This developer, manufacturer, and marketer of diagnostic testing solutions a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Quidel has a PEG ratio of 0.23, compared with 4.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This provider of wealth management services carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

