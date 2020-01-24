Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This company that provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 1.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This company that engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): This company that manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 1.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

