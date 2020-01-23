Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23rd:
Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): This producer of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.2% over the last 60 days.
Cenovus Energy has a PEG ratio of 1.43 compared with 2.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA):This provider of airline passenger and cargo services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Copa has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV): This provider of funeral and cemetery services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Carriage Services has a PEG ratio of 1.01, compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN): This racing, gaming and online entertainment company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Churchill Downs has a PEG ratio of 1.92, compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
