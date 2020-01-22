Markets

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22nd:

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This asset management holding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 0.77, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): This company that develops and commercializes various therapeutic products, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Alexion has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This installer and distributor of insulation and building material products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.    

