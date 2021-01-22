Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 21st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): This developer, manufacturer, and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Hologic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hologic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hologic, Inc. Quote

Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 3.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hologic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hologic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hologic, Inc. Quote

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI): This provider of products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

PerkinElmer, Inc. Price and Consensus

PerkinElmer, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PerkinElmer, Inc. Quote

PerkinElmer has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 3.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PerkinElmer, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PerkinElmer, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PerkinElmer, Inc. Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): This provider of paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.56, compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company peg-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This acquirer and developer of land primarily for residential purposes carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI): Free Stock Analysis Report



PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.