Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 21st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR): This operator of discount variety retail stores, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Dollar Tree, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dollar Tree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dollar Tree, Inc. Quote

Dollar Tree has a PEG ratio of 1.76, compared with 2.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dollar Tree, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dollar Tree, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dollar Tree, Inc. Quote

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This designer, developer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote

Crocs’ has a PEG ratio of 1.37, compared with 1.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Crocs, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Crocs, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Crocs, Inc. Quote

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

D.R. Horton, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH): This specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Quote

Sally Beauty has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.