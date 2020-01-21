Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 21st
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This provider of crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Oasis Midstream Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 2.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE):This provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
NV5 Global has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Encana Corporation (ECA): This producer of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Encana has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 2.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This asset management holding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 1.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
