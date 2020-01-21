Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 21st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This provider of crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus

Oasis Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Oasis Midstream Partners LP Quote

Oasis Midstream Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 2.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP PEG Ratio (TTM)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP peg-ratio-ttm | Oasis Midstream Partners LP Quote

NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE):This provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

NV5 Global, Inc. Price and Consensus

NV5 Global, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NV5 Global, Inc. Quote

NV5 Global has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

NV5 Global, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

NV5 Global, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | NV5 Global, Inc. Quote

Encana Corporation (ECA): This producer of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Encana Corporation Price and Consensus

Encana Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encana Corporation Quote

Encana has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 2.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Encana Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Encana Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Encana Corporation Quote

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This asset management holding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus

Legg Mason, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote

Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 1.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Legg Mason, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Legg Mason, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.