Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 20th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): This telecommunications services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

América Móvil has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 1.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI): This provider of products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

PerkinElmer has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 3.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This provider of wealth management services carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH): This specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Sally Beauty has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

