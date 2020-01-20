Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 20th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): This company that manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): This company that develops and commercializes various therapeutic products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This company that provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 2.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.