Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 17th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): This brokerage and investment advisory services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote
LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD):This steel products manufacturer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Steel Dynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Steel Dynamics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Steel Dynamics, Inc. Quote
Steel Dynamics has a PEG ratio of 1.01, compared with 3.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Steel Dynamics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Steel Dynamics, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Steel Dynamics, Inc. Quote
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC): This producer of frozen and value-added chicken products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
Pilgrim's Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.56, compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
