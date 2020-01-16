Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 16th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This scheduled air transportation provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus
Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote
Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Delta Air Lines, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote
Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS):This wealth management services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Focus Financial Partners Inc. Price and Consensus
Focus Financial Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote
Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Focus Financial Partners Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Focus Financial Partners Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): This brokerage and investment advisory services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote
LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote
Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This technology and service company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus
Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote
Itron has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 2.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Itron, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Itron, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double
Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.
Click to get this free report
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Itron, Inc. (ITRI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.