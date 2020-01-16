Markets

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 16th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This scheduled air transportation provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS):This wealth management services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): This brokerage and investment advisory services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This technology and service company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Itron has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 2.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

