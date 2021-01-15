Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This designer, developer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 1.37, compared with 1.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

BJ’s has a PEG ratio of 0.85, compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 1.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

