Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 15th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This company that provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This company that engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cigna Corporation (CI): This health service organization provides insurance and related products and services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Cigna has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

