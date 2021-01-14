Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 14th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:

General Motors Company (GM): This designer, builder, and seller of cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

General Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 3.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): This developer, manufacturer, and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 9.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This operator of warehouse clubs carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

BJ's has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI): This provider of products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

PerkinElmer has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 3.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

